Cauliflower Soup with Roasted Pepper-Caper Relish

Yield: 6-8 servings

1 head (2 lb.) Cauliflower, trimmed, cut in florets (about 1-1/2lb cleaned)

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 small Onion, sliced (10oz)

2 tsp Fresh thyme

6 cups Vegetable broth

As needed Croutons



1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees; place a roasting pan in the oven to heat. In a large mixing bowl, toss the cauliflower with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the cauliflower to the hot roasting pan and cook for about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally until cauliflower is tender and caramelized.

2. Meanwhile, heat a 6-quart soup pot over medium high heat. Add the butter, onion and thyme. Cook on low heat so onion caramelizes slowly. Add the roasted cauliflower and vegetable broth to the pot and simmer ½ hour to blend the flavors.

3. Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender and puree; return soup to the pot. Adjust seasoning and keep warm. (your favorite hot sauce can be used instead of black pepper) *note: an immersion blender can be used however the texture won’t be quite as smooth. A couple tablespoons or so of butter can be swirled in at this point to smooth out the flavors.

4. Ladle into individual soup bowls; garnish with a generous dollop of the Roasted Pepper-Caper Relish, croutons and reserved chopped parsley.

Roasted Pepper-Caper Relish

2 each Yellow bell peppers, roasted and cut into short strips

2 Tbsp. Capers, drained

½ cup Raisins

1-1/2 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped (save an extra tablespoon for garnish)

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 Tbsp. Rice Vinegar

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine the above ingredients in a small mixing bowl; stir to combine.