Littleneck Clams with Spinner Dumplings

Littleneck Clams with Spinner DumplingsPosted:
Littleneck Clams
Courtesy of: Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar
1 LB
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 T
Garlic 1 T Minced
Yellow Onion 2 T Minced
Thyme 1 T Picked from stalk
Habanero ¼ t No Seeds / Minced
Spinner Dumpings 10 EA See Recipe
Littleneck Clams 1 LB Rinsed
Soursop Sauce 3 OZ See Recipe
Chopped Herbs 2 T See Recipe
Orange 1 EA
1. In a medium sauté pan on high heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Yellow Onion, Thyme, and Habanero. Sauté until fragrant.
2. Add Spinner Dumplings. Sauté for apx. 1 minute.
3. Add Littleneck Clams and Soursop Sauce.
4. Cover and let steam for apx 4-5 minutes until clams open.
5. Once clams are open, add Chopped Herbs.
6. Zest Orange over clams.
7. Serve immediately.
Spinner Dumplings
8 Servings (10 per)
Ingredients
AP Flour 2 C
Salt 1 t
Water ½ C
1. Put on a medium sauce pan of Water with 1 T Salt. Bring to a boil.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together AP Flour and Salt.
3. Add Water.
4. Knead to combine until it becomes a dense dough.
5. Spin off tiny pieces of dough into boiling water. Spinners should be axp. ½ inch to maximum 1 inch.
6. Boil for apx. 8 minutes or until they float.
7. Drain dumplings.
8. Cool to store.
Clams – Chopped Herbs
8 Servings
Ingredients
Parsley ½ C
Mint ½ C
Dill ½ C
1. Rough chop all herbs.
2. Combine all.
3. Add 2 T Chopped Herbs added to finished clams before plating.
Soursop Green Tea Sauce
10 Servings
Ingredients
Soursop 2 PK
Green Tea 4 Bags
Water 1 C
Peaches 8 OZ
Butter 12 OZ
Thyme .6 OZ Picked
Salt 1 T
1. In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients.
2. On a medium low heat, let simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Squeeze out Green Tea bags. Discard.
4. Puree.
5. Refrigerate to cool.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com