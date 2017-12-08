Littleneck Clams with Spinner Dumplings

Littleneck Clams

Courtesy of: Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

1 LB

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 T

Garlic 1 T Minced

Yellow Onion 2 T Minced

Thyme 1 T Picked from stalk

Habanero ¼ t No Seeds / Minced

Spinner Dumpings 10 EA See Recipe

Littleneck Clams 1 LB Rinsed

Soursop Sauce 3 OZ See Recipe



Chopped Herbs 2 T See Recipe



Orange 1 EA

1. In a medium sauté pan on high heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Yellow Onion, Thyme, and Habanero. Sauté until fragrant.

2. Add Spinner Dumplings. Sauté for apx. 1 minute.

3. Add Littleneck Clams and Soursop Sauce.

4. Cover and let steam for apx 4-5 minutes until clams open.

5. Once clams are open, add Chopped Herbs.

6. Zest Orange over clams.

7. Serve immediately.

Spinner Dumplings

8 Servings (10 per)

Ingredients

AP Flour 2 C

Salt 1 t

Water ½ C



1. Put on a medium sauce pan of Water with 1 T Salt. Bring to a boil.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, mix together AP Flour and Salt.

3. Add Water.

4. Knead to combine until it becomes a dense dough.

5. Spin off tiny pieces of dough into boiling water. Spinners should be axp. ½ inch to maximum 1 inch.

6. Boil for apx. 8 minutes or until they float.

7. Drain dumplings.

8. Cool to store.



Clams – Chopped Herbs

8 Servings

Ingredients

Parsley ½ C

Mint ½ C

Dill ½ C



1. Rough chop all herbs.

2. Combine all.

3. Add 2 T Chopped Herbs added to finished clams before plating.



Soursop Green Tea Sauce

10 Servings

Ingredients

Soursop 2 PK

Green Tea 4 Bags

Water 1 C

Peaches 8 OZ

Butter 12 OZ

Thyme .6 OZ Picked

Salt 1 T



1. In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients.

2. On a medium low heat, let simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Squeeze out Green Tea bags. Discard.

4. Puree.

5. Refrigerate to cool.