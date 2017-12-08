Phoenix PD: Father watches as toddler drinks coffee laced with meth

A Phoenix man has been charged with child abuse after police say he put methamphetamine in a cup of coffee and watched as his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old step-daughter drank the concoction.

According to Phoenix PD, 30-year-old Edgar Avila Flores admitted that he placed methamphetamine into a coffee cup and then watched as the two children consumed the coffee.

According to court documents, the 2-year-old boy immediately turned white and began convulsing and was rushed to the hospital. While at the hospital, Flores spoke to police and told them he was responsible for the victim being sick.

Police interviewed the 5-year-old girl and she told officers that she drank the coffee through a straw and that it tasted "sour and nasty". The girl told officers that she witnessed the 2-year-old drink the coffee, immediately turn white and started "moving, moving, moving," court documents state.

The two children and Flores all tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Flores was booked on two counts of child abuse.

