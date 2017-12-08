Grand Canyon University's Josh Braun is a great player and great person

Grand Canyon University basketball player Joshua Braun is known for being as friendly as they come.

On campus, Braun is constantly recognized and is stopped for conversation. He gladly obliges, that is the kind of person Braun is.

He is highly respectful, sincere and accommodating, a genuine down to earth person.

This holiday season, Braun has a lot to be thankful for. The Antelopes are 5 and 2 and are finally eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Braun said getting into the tournament is the driving force of the team. It means everything to him to cap off his great career with a trip to the tournament.

The Anthem, Arizona native is the son of college volleyball and soccer players. He started playing basketball when he was one and started taking it seriously when he was eleven. At the time, he played on the same club traveling team with current teammate Casey Benson.

Braun won a state title his freshman year at Boulder Creek. He was getting college scholarships from all over the country. Before his senior season, he blew out his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. He recovered and then eventually blew out his ACL in his other knee.

Some might not have recovered. His mom asked him if he was sure he wanted to continue to play.

"Don't give up on me," he told his mom.

That motivation drove Josh to get back on the court.

He was Coach Dan Majerle's first recruit at GCU and has lived up to the billing. Braun's scoring has increased every year and he is a candidate for conference player of the year.

Braun was named the 2016 GCU Man of the Year after winning a contest on campus.

Knocking down shots with ease, Braun is making the most of his time at GCU and trying to lead the team to where it has never been before.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.