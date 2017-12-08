Prescott Valley suspends police chief who misplaced handgun

Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell left his Glock 19, similar to the one pictured in these images from the Glock website, in a public restroom more than a week ago. (Source: PVAZ.net and us.Glock.com)

The Prescott Valley police chief who lost his handgun last month will be suspended for two days without pay.

The Daily Courier reports the police department had offered a $500 reward after Bryan Jarrell disclosed he had lost his gun on Nov. 9 and didn't realize it was missing until four days later.

Town manager Larry Tarkowski on Wednesday issued the punishment that also requires Jarrell to complete a firearm safety course and pay the cost to replace the handgun.

Jarrell says he left his service weapon in a library's public restroom after attending a town council meeting.

The department-issued handgun is a black, Glock 19 9mm. The serial number is YHC 944.

The department says anyone with information about the missing handgun can contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

