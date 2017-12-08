ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 8-11)

Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along a pair of freeways near downtown Phoenix this weekend (Dec. 8-11).

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled mostly overnight closures of Interstate 10 for cleaning and maintenance of the Deck Park Tunnel. A section of southbound Interstate 17 near Seventh Avenue will be narrowed starting Friday night for bridge repair work.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 8-11)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp for Sky Harbor Circle and Washington Street restricted with only access to northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open but all traffic must exit at Seventh Street and use detour routes, including McDowell Road. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure near the airport can detour to northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange.

Please allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure near the airport can detour to northbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange. Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and the Washington/Jefferson streets interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 10) for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 starting at the Stack.

Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 starting at the Stack. Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes near Seventh Avenue (south of downtown Phoenix) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 11) for bridge work. Seventh Avenue closed in both directions at I-17. I-17 traffic exiting at Seventh Avenue will not be able to make left turns onto Seventh Avenue. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Interstate 10 in the downtown area. Alternate routes while Seventh Avenue is closed include Central Avenue, 19th Avenue or Seventh Street. NOTE: Southbound I-17 near Seventh Avenue will temporarily be narrowed to one lane Friday night for barrier wall set up and prior to the end of this weekend’s work for a barrier wall shift.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News.

