Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks

By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online.

But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal? Consumer Reports says it's easy and just revealed some secrets many consumers don't know about.

Consumer Reports recommends downloading something called "Invisible-Hand." It's an App and browser extender that tracks prices at 11,000 online stores and sends you notifications that tells you if the item you're looking for is cheaper somewhere else.

Tip #2. Get rewarded for shopping: To do that, try using shopping portals like Shopkick or Ebates to earn additional rewards for your purchases. The rewards are usually gift cards.

Tip #3. Play hard to get. To do that, simply abandon a full shopping cart on a retail's website. Chances are you'll get an email the next day offering you a discount to complete the purchase.

Tip #4. Be a follower: Follow favorite retailers on social networks and you may score some exclusive deals and coupon codes there.

Tip #5. Pretend to be a Newbie: Log in with a secondary email address so the site will think you're a 1st time visitor. You might get additional discounts offered only to new customers.

And finally, try Little Honey. It's a browser extension that will find all the coupon codes for you at checkout in a matter of seconds.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.