3 On Your Side

Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online.

But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal? Consumer Reports says it's easy and just revealed some secrets many consumers don't know about.

Consumer Reports recommends downloading something called "Invisible-Hand." It's an App and browser extender that tracks prices at 11,000 online stores and sends you notifications that tells you if the item you're looking for is cheaper somewhere else.

Tip #2. Get rewarded for shopping: To do that, try using shopping portals like Shopkick or Ebates to earn additional rewards for your purchases. The rewards are usually gift cards.

Tip #3. Play hard to get. To do that, simply abandon a full shopping cart on a retail's website. Chances are you'll get an email the next day offering you a discount to complete the purchase.

Tip #4. Be a follower: Follow favorite retailers on social networks and you may score some exclusive deals and coupon codes there.

Tip #5. Pretend to be a Newbie: Log in with a secondary email address so the site will think you're a 1st time visitor. You might get additional discounts offered only to new customers.

And finally, try Little Honey. It's a browser extension that will find all the coupon codes for you at checkout in a matter of seconds.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side