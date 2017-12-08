Police: Suspects lit Phoenix homeowner's wreath, front door on fire

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for two men who are wanted for arson after they lit a homeowner's wreath and door on fire earlier this month.

At 3:30 in the morning of December 3, two men walked into to a home near Southern and 16th avenues in Phoenix.

[RAW VIDEO: Suspects lit Phoenix homeowner's wreath, front door on fire]

The homeowner's surveillance camera caught one of the suspects lighting the victim’s front door and wreath with lighter fluid.

The suspect set the wreath on fire while the victim was asleep in the house, according to police.

Investigators are seeking information in regard to the identity of the suspects.

The two are described as Hispanic men, around 18-20 years old. One has black hair and a black mustache. The other has brown hair.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS

