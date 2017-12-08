Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict

The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.

In the newly released body camera footage, it shows the last moments of the life of Daniel Shaver before he was shot and killed by former Mesa police officer Mitch Brailsford back in January 2016.

The incident occurred when Mesa police were called to the La Quinta Inn after someone reported seeing a man pointing a gun out of a hotel window.

The man turned out to be Shaver, who was only in the possession of a pellet rifle for pest control.

When Mesa police officers, including Brailsford arrived at the scene, they suspected Shaver was carrying a gun.

While on the floor and surrounded by police officers, Shaver begged for his life as he reached down toward his waistband to pull his pants up.

Brailsford thought Shaver was reaching for a gun when he fatally shot the unarmed father.

Legal expert Jason Lamm told AZ Family Thursday that he predicted Brailsford would be found not guilty. Lamm said that it was Brailsford's own testimony that sealed the deal.

With the criminal case now over, civil charges will likely be charged against Brailsford in the near future.

