Docs: Man who hit Phoenix PD vehicle had BAC of .128

The Phoenix Police Department has one man in jail after he hit one of their police vehicles while supposedly under the influence on Dec. 3. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Phoenix Police Department has one man in jail after he hit one of their police vehicles while supposedly under the influence on Dec. 3.

Abraham Hurtado Iniguez, 26, was driving eastbound on Bethany Home Road when he rear-ended a Phoenix police vehicle near 27th Avenue. The officers had their patrol vehicle there for an unrelated traffic crash.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Suspected drunk driver hits police vehicle in Phoenix]

One of the officers was outside the vehicle when Iniguez struck the squad car and it sent the officer flying. The other officer was in the driver seat and received lacerations to his head requiring stitches.

The crash caused severe rear-end damage to the police vehicle and disabled Iniguez's car. Iniguez did try to start his vehicle after the crash but he was detained by the injured officers.

[PDF: Original police report on man suspected of driving drunk after hitting police vehicle]

Iniguez admitted to the officers that he had been drinking and blew a BAC of .128. He also admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

Iniguez faces two counts of endangerment, two counts of DUI.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.