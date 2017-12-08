Lyft, Maricopa County team up to provide safe rides home for the holidays

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Lyft are teaming up to make sure people are getting a safe and sober ride home for the holidays.

The Attorney's Office and the rideshare app are kicking off it's "Save Lives, Don’t DUI” campaign.

Between now and New Year’s Eve, first-time users who download the rideshare app can get $5 off their first four rides by entering the promo code “JOY.” Those who already have the Lyft app can enter the code “JOY17” to receive 20% off four rides allowing them to get to and from their holiday festivities safely.

“This time of year is meant to be one of celebration and joy for our community, and we’re hoping this incentive will help convince people to enjoy the festivities without putting anyone at risk on our roads,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.

Mongomery added that with the county started the campaign earlier this year in hopes to increase participation, and by getting the campaign's message out during the entire month to keep the Valley's roadways safer.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to promote Lyft as a safe ride option for people around the holidays," said Drena Kusari, Lyft's Phoenix General Manager.

Last holiday season, law enforcement across Arizona made more than 2,000 DUI arrests with an average blood alcohol content of almost twice the 0.08 legal limit, according to the Attorney's Office.

