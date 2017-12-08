FBI seeking victims after man arrested for sexual assault at Havasupai

The FBI is seeking victims who may have been sexually assaulted at the Havasupai Indian Reservation after a man was arrested for sexual assault in October. (Source: FBI)

The FBI is seeking victims who may have been sexually assaulted at the Havasupai Indian Reservation after a man was arrested for sexual assault in October.

Fydel Jones, 53, was arrested on October 30, after being indicted on seven counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of felony theft.

According to the FBI, Jones approached a Canadian tourist and her friends while they were visiting Havasupai for a wedding ceremony in May 2017.

Jones offered to perform a sweat lodge ceremony for the wedding party. Jones performed two separate ceremonies in a small mud hut for the various members of the wedding party.

The FBI said Jones sexually assaulted the victim and made sexual contact with another female in the party during the ceremonies. Authorities have received other reports of Jones performing similar acts under the same circumstances with other tourists in the past 15 years.

The FBI is seeking anyone who experienced a similar scenario to the one described in the last 15 years. Responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Click here to complete FBI questionnaire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.