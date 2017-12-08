PD: 2 seriously hurt after drunk driver causes 3-vehicle El Mirage crash

A three-vehicle crash has closed a major roadway in El Mirage, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people are seriously hurt after a drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash in El Mirage, police said.

The crash happened sometime late Thursday night near Dysart Road and Olive Avenue.

Dysart Road is closed between Olive and Northern avenues while police investigate the crash. It will reopen around 3:30 a.m.

Three people were transported with serious injuries and one person suffered minor injuries.

Police said impairment appears to be a factor for the main driver.

Our original report said it was a four-vehicle crash, the story has since been corrected.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.