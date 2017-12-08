Peoria Fire-Medical sends crew to help battle California wildfires

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department announced Thursday that they have sent some personnel and equipment to assist with the firefighting efforts in Southern California.

[RELATED: Homes, horses burn in newest California wildfire]

Peoria fire officials said they sent four firefighters and one of their engines to Southern California Wednesday.

The fire crew will meet the logistics team at the Southern California operations and will be assigned to their destination.

[RELATED: Arizona woman worried about family living near SoCal wildfire]

"Numerous fires are burning in the Southern California region, endangering lives and homes," said Tim Eiden, a spokesman with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

"These fires are spreading rapidly due to strong winds in the region, making them difficult to contain."

[RELATED: Slideshow: Intense photos of Southern California wildfires]

Eiden added that the department is part of the Central Arizona Wildland Response Team.

Any resources, such as personnel and equipment, are shared regionally and around the country as emergencies arise, according to Eiden.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.