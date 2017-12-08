Tempe PD release 911 audio, body-cam video in alleged sexual assault of Uber driver

Just before midnight, a female Uber driver, who was driving Danny Hale, Jr. and two other friend to a location in Scottsdale, called 911 saying Hale sexually assaulted her. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Tempe Police Department released the 911 audio and body-camera video of a man's arrest after an Uber driver said he sexually assaulted her on Dec. 3. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Tempe Police Department released the 911 audio and body-camera video of a man's arrest after an Uber driver said he sexually assaulted her on Dec. 3.

Just before midnight, a female Uber driver, who was driving Danny Hale, Jr. and two other friend to a location in Scottsdale, called 911 saying Hale sexually assaulted her.

"I picked up these passengers, the man is in my car," said the victim. "He put his hands on my breasts and put his hands between my legs while I was driving."

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting Uber driver in Tempe]

After officers detained Hale, he tried explaining the situation to the officer, who noted that Hale seemed intoxicated and struggled to put together a coherent story.

Officer: "What happened in the cab, why would she be mad at you?"

Hale: "She got mad at me and I was like, 'I dont even know why she's mad at me.'"

Officers found Hale walking northbound on Scottsdale Road after the driver pulled over near Gilbert Road demanding Hale and his two friends get out while she called 911.

The Uber driver explained to officers that she picked up Hale and a female friend near Higley Road and Ocotillo Road with a destination to Scottsdale.

Hale sat in the front seat and seemed hyper and upbeat. The victim mentioned that Hale and the female friend were bragging about being high on "molly," a popular drug also known as MDMA.

[RAW VIDEO: Man accused of sexually assaulting Uber driver faces judge]

During the trip, Hale requested the Uber driver pick up another friend in Mesa. While continuing to brag about being on Molly, the victim noticed Hale becoming more agitated which made her nervous.

The driver attempted to change the music to make him calm down and happier. She told police that Hale grabbed her upper right arm frequently but she thought nothing of it at first because he was intoxicated and thought it was unintentional.

However, as Hale became angrier, he grabbed her right arm again and rubbed his hands across her breasts. The victim used her right elbow to push Hale off her but Hale then immediately stuck his hand in between her legs.

[PDF: Original police report on man arrested for sexually assaulting Uber driver]

The victim swatted and pushed his hands off of her and they began arguing. The driver was so upset and concerned that she grabbed her pepper spray and threatened to spray Hale.

During the exchange, Hale's friends began grabbing at him to have him stop touching her.

When officers questioned Hale on the touching, he denied doing so.

Officer: "Did she ask you to touch her?"

Hale: "She never told me to touch her. I would never touch anybody." "Listen, I own a sports bar. I make a lot of money. I would never. I took an Uber."

Officers were able to locate both of Hale's friends who were in the Uber with him during the accused sexual assault occurred.

Both the man and woman said everyone was having a good time listening to music prior to when the supposed sexual assault happened.

The female friend said the driver made a comment to Hale to keep his hand "over there" when he placed his left arm on the headrest. Within seconds of that exchange, the woman said they began yelling at each other with the driver accusing Hale of touching her.

The male friend said that he recalled the driver saying, "Don't touch my leg" followed by "I said don't touch me."

Both friends attempted to calm them down before being asked to get out of the vehicle.

They both noted that they did not see Hale touch the driver inappropriately and the female friend noted that she found the situation strange because HAle was a homosexual male and had never known him to be inappropriate with anyone.

Hale was booked into jail with a bond set at $10,000 and his next court appearance is Monday.

Uber released a statement following the incident.

"The behavior of the driver reported is unacceptable and clearly against Uber's Policies. The riders have been removed from the app while we continue to look into this incident."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.