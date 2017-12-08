PD: Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix late Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just before 11 p.m., a 34-year-old man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, near 16th Street and Montecito Avenue.

A driver then struck the man with his vehicle while heading southbound on 16th Street and took off. Police said they do not have a good vehicle description at this time but believe it may be a white or silver truck.

Sixteenth Street was closed in both directions near Montecito Avenue while police investigated this deadly hit-and-run crash.

