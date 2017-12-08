Teens claim they were left homeless after recruited to Phoenix-area basketball clubPosted: Updated:
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
Lab tests find mold on medical marijuana sold in Phoenix; 'It should be pulled off the shelf'
After complaints of mold at a Phoenix-area dispensary, an independent lab tested samples. The results wouldn't meet standards in other states.More >
Ex-Mesa police officer who shot, killed unarmed man found not guilty of murder
Ex-Mesa police officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford was found not guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed an unarmed man at a Mesa hotel in January 2016.More >
Teens claim they were left homeless after recruited to Phoenix-area basketball club
Two teens from Venezuela claim they were recruited to a Valley club basketball team but wound up homeless when the president kicked them out for no good reason.More >
Scottsdale woman terrified by 'Peeping Tom' at her windows
A Scottsdale woman says she is terrified of a so-called "Peeping Tom" who's been lurking outside her windows.More >
Off-duty officer gets ride home despite suspected DUI
A Michigan police officer who was pulled over, but not processed, for suspected DUI is now charged with reckless driving.More >
Sex offender, cousin accused of selling toddler to create child porn
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
Docs: Man who hit Phoenix PD vehicle had BAC of .128
The Phoenix Police Department has one man in jail after he hit one of their police vehicles while supposedly under the influence on Dec. 3.More >
UPDATE: More details released about Marana mom accused of stabbing toddler
A Marana woman has been accused of stabbing her young son, city police said.More >
Woman has crescent-shaped eye damage after watching eclipse
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
Police: Suspects lit Phoenix homeowner's wreath, front door on fire
The Phoenix Police Department and Silent Witness are looking for two men who lit a homeowner's wreath on fire earlier this month.More >
Grand Canyon University's Josh Braun is a great player and great person
Grand Canyon University basketball player Joshua Braun is known for being as friendly as they come.More >
Free dental care in Phoenix on Dec. 8 & 9
Hundreds of volunteers plan to give back to the community and make thousands of smiles a little brighter.More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
In the newly released body camera footage, it shows the last moments of the life of Daniel Shaver before he was shot and killed by former Mesa police officer Mitch Brailsford back in January 2016.More >
VIDEO: Lab tests find mold on medical marjiuana sold in Phoenix
After complaints of mold at a Phoenix-area dispensary, an independent lab tested samples. The results wouldn't meet standards in other states. (December 7, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix-area basketball program accused of leaving athletes homeless
Two teens claim they left their country to be a part of a club basketball team in the west Valley and are now homeless after the owner kicked them out for no reason. But the owner says the boys are lying. (December 7, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Scottsdale woman being targeted by 'peeping Tom'
A Scottsdale woman says she is being targeted by a 'peeping Tom.'More >
