Two ex-Suns to appear on 'The Amazing Race'

Two former Phoenix Suns players are teaming up to travel around the world for a reality TV show.

Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion are set to appear on CBS' reality show "The Amazing Race 30."

They will be one of eleven teams on the show. For this season, producers chose athletes and competitors for some of the most competitive teams in the history of the show.

Ceballos and Marion are on Team Slam Dunk.

Ceballos was drafted by the Suns in 1990 and played with the team until 1994 and then again in the 1997-1998 season. He won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1992.

Marion was also drafted by the Suns, in 1999, and was with the team until 2008. He won an NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

"In his situation, he's been to the top, he's won an NBA championship," Ceballos said. "I didn't get that opportunity. And this is probably the biggest stage I'm going to get to win a championship, to be the best on season 30."

Other big names include competitive eater Joey Chestnut, Indy 500 winner Alex Rossi and Winter X Games medalists Jen Hudak and Kristi Leskinen

Also from Arizona are April Gould and Sarah Williams. If those names sound familiar, it's because they host goat yoga classes in Gilbert.

[READ MORE: Naaaaamaste: Goat yoga comes to Gilbert (Oct. 25, 2016)]

"Everyone is welcome. Goats don't judge," said Williams. "We've been friends since high school"

They're on Team Goat Yoga.

Season 30 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3 on CBS 5.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.