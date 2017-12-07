MCSO: Ex-con accused of holding ex-wife hostage for 13 days

A former convict has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting his ex-wife and holding her against her will for nearly two weeks in suburban Phoenix home.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old J.W. Carlson is being held on $500,000 bond on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

They say Carlson was released from a state prison in May after serving 14 months for aggravated assault.

Sheriff's officials were notified Nov. 30 after the woman went to a hospital for treatment.

She reportedly agreed to go with Carlson to his house in Tonopah, about 50 miles west of Phoenix, to help him with some repairs.

The woman told authorities Carlson took methamphetamine, beat her when she refused to have sex with him and refused to let her leave for 13 days.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.