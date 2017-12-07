Ladies sewing club honored for Paying It Forward to others

Every Tuesday, Rosemary Scales gets together with her friends as part of the "Busy Bee Sew and Sew Social Club."

The ladies make stuffed animals, hats, blankets and quilts that they donate to local hospitals, veterans groups and the Red Cross.

"It's just a wonderful feeling to give back to the community, and see the responses they have," said Scales. "That's why we keep doing it."

The retired nurse has been with the group for four years, but the club itself has been using its needle and thread skills since the 1970s.

The seven-member staff ranges in age from 67 to 95.

"We know we can do something good for other people that are in need," said Scales. "It makes us feel, makes your heart bigger."

The "busy bees" work out of a north Phoenix clubhouse, where they depend almost entirely on donations.

Close friend Dianna Kowintz has seen how committed the "busy bees" are to the community, so she reached out to CBS-5 to Pay It Forward to Scales.

"They mentioned that they were getting short of quilts and material to build things, so I didn't know what to do," said Kowintz. "I heard about Pay It Forward and I said this is going to help them."

Our cameras were rolling when Kowintz went to the clubhouse to surprise the "busy bees."

"Rosemary, we're here to honor you and your girls for all the work you do -- unselfishly donating to the veterans and hospitals," said Kowintz. "I reached out to Channel 5 and we have $500 to buy what you need and continue the work that you're doing."

"We are like a family and we're open to any new family members any time," said Scales.

