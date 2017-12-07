Arizona woman worried about family living near SoCal wildfire

A Valley woman is worried about her loved ones in Southern California who could be asked to evacuate any second as the Thomas Fire continues to burn out of control in Ventura County.

Rachel Williams just moved to Arizona from Ventura in July. She’ll always be a California girl. It’s where she grew up.

“I’m one resident here in Arizona, but Ventura is my home, so it’s hard to watch,” she said.

Her mom lives in Ventura County and can see flames and smoke from her front yard.

Williams said her mom hasn’t been asked to evacuate yet, but has her bags packed just in case.

Williams adult daughters live in Ventura too.

“I suck the life out of my phone three times a day calling my friends and family and making sure everyone’s safe,” she said.

However, the fire is to blame for some power outages.

“The word I’m getting right now is my mom’s house has no power right now which causes a communication conflict when you can’t charge your cell phone,” she explained.

So far, none of her family or friends have been hurt or homes damaged.

She’s thankful, but still on edge.

“My biggest concern right now is the weather conditions can change so drastically, can change the route of where this fire is going,” she said.

