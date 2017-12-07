ADC: Fugitive found hiding in irrigation drain in Safford

An inmate is back in custody after he walked away from an off-site work crew in Safford, authorities said.

Juan C. Nunley was found around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday hiding in an irrigation drain in a vacant lot in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

[RELATED: ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford]

Authorities said Nunley walked away from a supervised work crew near the ASPC-Safford sewage pond on Wednesday.

Nunley was a minimum-custody inmate housed at ASPC-Safford serving a seven-year sentence. He returned to prison in 2014 after he was convicted in Pima County for theft and trafficking stolen property, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Nunley will face new criminal charges and additional time, authorities said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.