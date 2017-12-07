Marana police: Woman accused of stabbing, wounding young son

Authorities in southern Arizona say a woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of her young son last month.

Marana police say 42-year-old Kay Kunes was been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

It was unclear Thursday if she has a lawyer yet for her case.

Police say they received a 911 call about a stabbing at a home on Nov. 9.

Officers reported finding a male toddler inside the residence with obvious signs of trauma caused by a knife.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say detectives interviewed Kunes as part of their investigation, which led to her arrest.

