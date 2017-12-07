First baby sloth comes to the Phoenix Zoo!

It's a first for the Phoenix Zoo.

A baby sloth, named Fernando, now calls the zoo his home.

Fernando, also known as Fern, is a one-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth.

Fern arrived at the zoo a few weeks ago from the National Aquarium.

He has settled in nicely and is completing a mandatory 30-day quarantine.

Upon completion next week, Fernando will be housed and on display at the Forest of Uco.

We were happy to get some early pictures of the zoo's newest resident. That sweet face!

