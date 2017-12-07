Make-a-Wish Arizona helps boy become 'SWAT officer' for the day

The holiday season is all about wishes coming true.

And for one Valley boy, a big wish came true for him as he became a SWAT officer for the day.

Arizona wish kid Raiden, 7, used his wish from Make-A-Wish Arizona to become just like his biggest heroes: SWAT team members.

On Thursday, Raiden trained and worked with members of the Department of Public Safety SWAT team.

DPS created a full day of SWAT activities for Raiden, culminating in a fun tactical experience that allowed Raiden to use his new found training to save multiple Build-A-Bears from the team's training house.

He and his sister got to work together to "save the hostages" with his new team multiple times to get familiar and comfortable with his new skills.

