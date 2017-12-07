How cold is too cold for your dog?

A coat may be a good option for some dogs, but make sure it is loose fitting and doesn't obstruct the dog's movement. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona!

The other morning, temperatures were in the single digits in the northeastern part of the state.

But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?

Once we get into the 40-degree range and below, it's time to start thinking about cold weather safety, according to animal experts.

Obviously, dogs breeds with thick, dark coats can handle colder temperatures better than toy breeds with very short hair.

But even a dog with lots of hair can get frostbite and hypothermia, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The best thing to do is observe your dog. If you see him or her shivering or trying to run back inside quickly, then it might be too cold for them.

Not everyone has an inside dog, but animal experts say you should provide a shelter for outside dogs in the winter.

It's important to protect against wind and snow, which can be deadly in northern Arizona.

A shed, dog house or even a stay in the garage can be very helpful and in some cases, lifesaving for your furry friend.

Here are some more tips to keep in mind to help keep our pets safe and warm this winter!

