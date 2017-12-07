Gov. Ducey honors veterans during Pearl Harbor Day remembrance

"Today we remember the lives lost 76 years ago at Pearl Harbor."

Gov. Doug Ducey paid tribute to veterans Thursday as a ceremony in Phoenix commemorated one of the most tragic days in American history.

Ducey took part in the Pearl Harbor Day walk, which started at Phoenix City Hall and proceeded to Wesley Bolin Plaza and the anchor from the USS Arizona.

"Let us never forget to honor the heroes of the Greatest Generation, who answered the call to serve their country and defend America in its time of need," Ducey said.

Judge Rick Romley, Admiral Ron Tucker, and State Historian Marshall Trimble also took part in the remembrance activities.The ceremony included the playing of Taps and a flyover of military jets.

Flags were also lowered to half-staff.

Pearl Harbor Day is observed annually in the United States on December 7, to remember and honor the 2,403 citizens of the United States who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.

The playing of taps for all we lost 76 years ago #PearlHarbor pic.twitter.com/3Ooy0IjVRM — The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) December 7, 2017

Let us never forget to honor the heroes of the Greatest Generation, who answered the call to serve their country and defend America in its time of need. pic.twitter.com/BV4ymbNUQz — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 7, 2017

76 years later, the memory of all who have served and given their lives in the defense of freedom will remain with us forever. #PearlHarbor pic.twitter.com/l0fRtK42Ep — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 7, 2017

Flyover at Arizona’s #PearlHarbor Remembrance ceremony by a B-17 and C-47. pic.twitter.com/UhFqP1fqTV — The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) December 7, 2017

