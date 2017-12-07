Scottsdale woman terrified by 'Peeping Tom' at her windows

A Scottsdale woman says she is terrified of a so-called "Peeping Tom" who's been lurking outside her windows.

The woman, who lives near 68th Street and Indian School, says she has seen the suspect peering into her windows on three different occasions.

"This man is a predator," she tells us." He has lurked outside my house waiting for me to arrive home."

The victim had installed motion-activated security cameras, and cameras caught pictures and video of the man outside of the home.

"As a woman living alone, this is terrifying, and I desperately want this man to be caught," the victim tells us.

Scottsdale police say they are in the early stages of this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or this suspect is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

