Teen saves family by alerting police to suspect in home

A teenage boy saved the day after a suspect broke into his home and threatened his family.

It all started when police say suspect Tim Byers, 39, stole two bottles of cough syrup from a Wal-Mart on 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

When police tried to stop him, they say Byers took off and they gave chase through the area.

Police say Byers then ran into a house through an unlocked back door.

Inside the home were a mom and her four kids, ages 9 months to 15 years old.

Byers told the family to be quiet and that police were looking for him, according to the police report.

But that's when the 13-year-old boy opened the door and yelled, alerting officers that there was a man in the house.

According to the police report, the suspect then grabbed the boy, "throwing him to the ground" and then "slammed the door, preventing him from leaving or contacting police."

"The family began screaming inside the home in fear and officers reached the front door and detained the defendant inside," stated the police report.

Police say a search of Byers turned up a bag of meth in his pocket. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

Byers faces charges of shoplifting, unlawful flight, burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault and dangerous drug possession.

