High winds shut down Snowbowl ski resort for the day

Folks thinking about hitting the slopes at the Arizona Snowbowl Thursday will be disappointed.

The ski resort was closed for the day due to high winds.

The good news is, Snowbowl plans to reopen Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

Here is what visitors will find open:

-Grand Canyon Express 6-pack will be servicing the following intermediate trails:

Midway Catwalk

LogJam

Wild Turkey

Round-Up

-Little Spruce conveyor will be servicing Little Spruce beginner terrain.

Snowmaking continues around the clock and more trails will be opening up soon!

Hart Prairie Lodge is open for all services including beginner lessons.



Lift Tickets:

$49 for adults & teens

$29 for children & seniors

Kids 7 and under, fourth-graders and guests 70 and older all ski for free.

