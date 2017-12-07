Phoenix Career Fair

Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The career fair will be held on Thursday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix North at the Metrocenter.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Chase, Equity Residential, Hertz Corporation and Solera Health.

Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Hospitality, Retail and Sales.

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more and to register, go to https://choicecareerfairs.com/e/phoenix-career-fair-december-7-2017

Radisson Hotel Phoenix North

10220 N. Metro Parkway East

Phoenix, AZ 85051

Goodwill Hiring Events

Goodwill will be hosting a few hiring events this month. Join us on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 11 am. to 2 p.m. at the new Scottsdale store located at 2441 N. Scottsdale Road; Friday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2880 S. Alma School Road in Chandler and the Goodwill Retail Operations Center (ROC) Wednesday, Dec. 13 & Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. 51st Ave. in Phoenix.

The ROC will be hiring for CDL Class A Drivers, Forklifts, Salvage Processors, Clearance Processors, Balers, Tippers and Retail Sales Associates. Goodwill is hiring for various retail positions at all East Valley locations. Open positions include retail sales associate, retail merchandise processor and retail donation attendant. Job seekers should bring plenty of resumes, a positive attitude and dress professionally.

For questions about Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona or other hiring events, please call 602-535-4444.

For more information: https://www.goodwillaz.org/employment-services/

Officer hit twice by drunk drivers opens new restaurant

Retired Mesa Police Officer Tom Gaupel, who sustained serious injuries after he was struck by two different drunk drivers while on duty for DUI Patrols, opens a new healthy restaurant in Gilbert called "Protein House, Healthy Fit Kitchen." He credits healthy habits and fitness for helping him to recover from his injuries. Now he wants to share that with others by opening this new restaurant.

Hosted by Protein House Gilbert and Northington Fitness and Nutrition

December 9th, 2017 11 AM until 5 PM

3097 E Pecos Rd. Suite 106 Gilbert, AZ 85295 (Higley and Pecos SWC)

The Grand opening party will have several fitness celebrities to include Chris and Heidi Powell and many more. There will be a DJ, fashion show, obstacle course in the parking lot, boot camps, Inspirational speakers, several vendors, prizes and giveaways.

For more information: https://www.protein-house.com/

12K's of Christmas family bazaar and pet adoption

The 9th annual 12K's of Christmas takes place this Saturday, December 9th at Freestone Park in Gilbert. Admission is free to Santa's Pet Village and Christmas Bazaar. The event benefits Arizona Pet Project.

For more information visit: www.12krun.com

over 150 kids on the course singing Christmas carols and performing for the runners / walkers

7:30 to 12:30

Saturday December 9, 2017

Freestone Park 1045 E Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Suns throw it back to the 80s with decade night

Throughout the 2017-18 season, the Suns will host five "Decade Night" celebrations to commemorate the team's 50 years in the Valley as Arizona's original professional sports franchise. They will also bring back players from each era. Saturday, the Suns will host a "Decade Night" celebrating the 1980s (7 p.m. vs. the San Antonio Spurs).

The first "Decade Night" celebrating the early years of the franchise (1960s-70s was held last month). On Saturday, Dec. 9 the Suns will host the second "Decade Night" of the season, which will celebrate the 1980s.

Unique/fun activations for the 1980s "Decade Night"

o The first 5,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Suns Ring of Honor member Tom Chambers, courtesy of FOX Sports Arizona

o We're bringing back several former Suns from that era to sign autographs for fans and they will be highlighted throughout the game. Former Suns include: Alvan Adams, Walter Davis, Tom Chambers, Kenny Gattison, Craig Hodges, Eddie Johnson, Joel Kramer, Kyle Macy, Charles Pittman, Mike Sanders, Alvin Scott and Sedric Toney

o Young MC will perform his 1989 hit "Bust a Move" during a special halftime performance

o The entire night will revisit some of the best Suns moments

For more information: http://www.nba.com/suns/

Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 East Jefferson Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Need a guy’s gift idea? How about a custom knife?

One of the fastest growing knife companies is headquartered right here in the Valley! Celebrities like Chris Pratt and the cast of "Deadliest Catch" carry their knives!

For more information visit: www.RavenCrestTactical.com

RavenCrest Tactical

2754 E. McKellips Road, Suite 101 Mesa, AZ 85213

(North West Corner of Lindsay & McKellips)

Phone:480-664-6137

End "Holiday Relapse" with a click of a button

While the holidays are a time of joy and family bonding, for many, the holiday season can be extremely difficult for recovering addicts and their families. With an estimated 20.5 million Americans suffering from a substance use disorder, it's a topic that hits home. But, with so much information out there, it's hard to know where to turn for help. One company, known as the Expedia for rehab, is helping guide patients to the right rehab center with just a click of a button.

Why is relapse a common issue and does the holiday season make overcoming a drug addiction harder?

o Addiction is a disease, and relapse is common in addiction treatment. Relapse rates fall between 40 and 60 percent.

o Recovering addicts need to work toward identifying the specific risk factors that affect them, and what is going to trigger them. Not knowing your specific triggers can contribute to relapse.

o During the holiday season, many can feel additional stressors from family members, being around large groups of people at holiday parties where alcohol may be present, and some may also feel additional stress from financial burden. These can all be trigger points for a recovering addict.

o It's important for addicts to stay close to their positive support systems and to stay away from alcohol or parties that could prompt the desire to engage in dangerous behavior.



Resources for addiction treatment

o Relapse is also unfortunately common due to people not finding the right addiction treatment for their specific needs.

o Many websites appear to be unbiased resources providing information about treatment options, but they are actually websites owned by large conglomerates used to aggregate leads for potential admissions into their own treatment centers.

o By getting people into the right treatment center the first time will save 1-million lives by 2020 and significantly reduce the $600-billion ANNUAL costs associated with mental health, alcohol and drug abuse. -SAMHSA

o Rehab.com is the largest clearinghouse of information for those seeking treatment in the United States and Canada. Unlike others in the industry, we are not owned by a treatment center. We list and organize facilities both for the insured and indigent.

o The lack of government regulation and subsequent lack of insurance reimbursement guidelines created a void that Rehab.com fills through "transparency, community, gratitude and neutrality."

o Rehab.com is the Expedia for the treatment industry



Rehab.com is an unbiased and transparent destination for individuals searching for substance abuse and mental health services. Holding the treatment industry accountable will save millions of lives and significantly reduce the $600 billion annual costs associated with mental health, alcohol and drug abuse. The lack of government regulation and subsequent lack of insurance reimbursement guidelines created a void that Rehab.com fills through transparency, community, gratitude and neutrality.

For more information: www.rehab.com

The Garden Guy: Planting an herb garden

Planting an herb garden is going to do a lot for you besides add tasty ingredients to your food. Herbs can help heal many of the problems that ail you. For centuries, farmers, gardeners, herbalists and scientists have grown and developed herbs to help people feel better. They are a source for vitamins and are still used to a great extent in Europe and Asia.

A list of common plants and herbs that can help are Aloe for sunburned skin, Calendula for cuts and burns (steep petals in boiling water, then soak a compress in the liquid). Garlic to cure a mild cold or sore throat (drink a mixture of crushed garlic cloves with hot water. Parsley, mint tea, peppermint and lemon balm are others to consider.

To get herbs to grow healthy, plant them in a white 1 or 5-gallon plastic bucket in organic soil. Place the potted herbs in an eastern exposure where they will receive morning light and afternoon shade. Fertilize your herbs with a light dose of extreme juice every 3 weeks or so. Our water has a lot of salt in it so when you irrigate, makes sure the water flushes out the bottom of the pot.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Comedian Jill Kimmel performs at Christmas in Carefree Celebration

The Holiday season means a lot of things to a lot of people. Thanks to Jill Kimmel, there's one thing the expanded Christmas in Carefree promises to be; filled with laughter. Actress, Comedian & sister of Late Night TV Host Jimmy Kimmel will be performing a standup set tomorrow, Friday, December 8, from 4-5:15 p.m. in the Carefree Desert Gardens Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Jill's entertaining set will be part of an evening in support of the Foothills Food Bank supported by U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans, and First Responders.

For more information: www.ChristmasinCarefree.com

Carefree Desert Gardens Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion

101 Easy Street, Carefree, AZ 85377

Tara at the Movies: Ferdinand opens this weekend

He is the voice behind a Spanish fighting bull who has much more of a penchant for smelling flowers and spreading joy than fighting. We're talking about WWE star John Cena who plays the new "Ferdinand" in the new animated movie that hits theatres this weekend.

For more information on the movie, "Ferdinand": https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/ferdinand

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Cooking with coffee

We're cooking with coffee this morning, and you just thought it was your morning jolt. Not true! Apparently, you can season some of your favorites with coffee, such as beef, and add it to your craft cocktails. We learn how to do both with Thirsty Lion. Of course, if you're not feeling creative, you can enjoy these items at the restaurant, which is on Thirsty Lion's new Fall menu.

Coffee crusted braised beef with white cheddar mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and rich demi-glaze sauce.

Salted Caramel Moroccan Coffee

1 Rum, Kahlua, Irish cream, Buttershots, caramel, coffee and Kosher salt.

For more information: http://www.thirstyliongastropub.com/

Thirsty Lion has 3 locations in Tempe, Scottsdale and Gilbert.

Phoenix Firefighters Holiday Festival

Grab your family and friends and join the Phoenix Fire Department for a special holiday event at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and give back to the local community. Admission is just five non-perishable food items or $5 a person. Proceeds will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank in their effort to alleviate hunger in Arizona.

The Falls Water Village will be transformed for the event into one of the greatest holiday menageries of the season.

Sip on eggnog and hot chocolate while waiting to take your very own photo with Santa Claus.

For more information visit: https://www.visitphoenix.com/event/holiday-festival-at-the-falls/106545/ or call (602) 370-5718.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

5 to 8 p.m.

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

(The Falls Water Village)

11111 N. 7th Street

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe: 5th annual evening with Santa

On Thursday, December 7, all 19 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe's in Arizona will be donating 100% of proceeds from their signature Chunky Cinnamon French Toast breakfast for dinner sales to local hospitals and charities. The annual Evening with Santa event will take place from 5-7 p.m. throughout the state, including 14 locations in the Valley, three in Tucson and two in Yuma.

All proceeds will go to Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Phoenix, TMC for Children in Tucson and Amberly's Place Family Advocacy Center in Yuma.

At the event customers can pre-order holiday pies, gift baskets & catering.

Families are invited to take free pictures with Santa and enjoy Chunky Cinnamon French toast for dinner.

For more information and locations, visit: www.kneaders.com

