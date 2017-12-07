Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident

A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix PD, officers responded to a shooting call near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

After investigation, police determined that the suspect and the victim became enraged in a traffic altercation and the suspect fired one round into the victim's vehicle, striking the victim.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life threatening and there is no suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.

