Third Annual Great Diamondbacks Shave-Off

After not shaving for the No-Shave November campaign, officials with the Arizona Diamondbacks finally sheared their faces in their Third Annual Great Shave-Off on Dec. 1.

No-Shave November is a campaign that raises awareness for men's cancer and the D-backs have participated for at least three years.

Diamondbacks president and CEO, Derrick Hall, who is a prostate cancer survivor, reminded all men to get screened for the disease, because it's most easily treated in its early stages.

Hall's wife is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and he lost his father to pancreatic cancer the same year his own cancer was diagnosed, in 2011.

"Cancer has really impacted my family to an extreme degree," Hall said. "So this month really allows me to get out in front of other men to encourage them to get detected."

Hall also talked about one of the biggest Diamondbacks fans, Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

"This is someone who has always loved this team, always came to games in person, watched every game back in Washington, D.C.," said Hall. "He knows our roster up and down with existing players, even players in the minor leagues. [There's] no bigger fan than John McCain and he's been a friend to the entire organization."

The Diamondbacks donated $35,000 to St. Joseph's Hospital at the event.

