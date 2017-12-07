Man found injured on freeway in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking the public for information after a man was found injured on S.R. 51 under the Union Hills Drive overpass early Thursday morning.

According to DPS, they received a report of an injured man at about 3:15 a.m. Troopers arrived on scene and found the man laying in the emergency lane with a serious head injury. He was transported to a local hospital.

DPS said the man was wearing black pants and black shoes but they say it is unknown what kind of shirt he was wearing.

DPS is asking anyone with information on who this man is or how he became injured to contact them at 602-223-2212.

Call 602-223-2212 if you have info about injured man that was located southbound along SR 51 & Union Hills at 3:15 a.m., today. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 7, 2017

