Workers evacuated after machinery catches fire at Phoenix warehouse

Several workers were evacuated after machinery caught fire at a Phoenix furniture warehouse early Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several workers were evacuated after machinery caught fire at a Phoenix furniture warehouse early Thursday morning.

Phoenix fire said a piece of machinery caught fire inside the building located near 29th Drive and Thomas Road. Luckily, the sprinkler system extinguished the fire.

Fire crews remained on the scene to remove the smoke that accumulated in the building from the fire. Firefighters will also work to extinguish any remaining hot spots in and around the area of the origin of the fire.

Due to the large size of the building, initial crews upgraded the response to a first-alarm fire, however, many of the units were downgraded once it was determined the fire was out.

Phoenix fire reported no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.