Phoenix-area residents protest ahead of net neutrality vote

Phoenix-area residents protest ahead of net neutrality votePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman who claimed to have '50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she faked it
Woman who claimed to have '50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie' admits she faked it
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Phony sign language interpreter signs gibberish, history of fraud
Phony sign language interpreter signs gibberish, history of fraud
Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police on that night, but as Chief Dugan spoke about the capture of a serial killer suspect, those in the deaf community could tell the interpreter wasn't making any sense.More >
Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police on that night, but as Chief Dugan spoke about the capture of a serial killer suspect, those in the deaf community could tell the interpreter wasn't making any sense.More >
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn: I won't be representing US President at Winter OlympicsA number of US athletes have spoken out against Donald Trump during his presidency -- and skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest to have her say.More >A number of US athletes have spoken out against Donald Trump during his presidency -- and skier Lindsey Vonn has become the latest to have her say.More >
Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral
Brutally-honest Christmas card goes viral
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >
No more perfectly-posed Christmas cards for this family. A brutally-honest mom describes her family in this year's holiday card.More >
Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn
Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.More >
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near 7th Avenue and Camelback on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.More >
Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened
Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened
An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.More >
An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.More >
Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident
Man shot in Phoenix road rage incident
A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning.More >
A man was shot in Phoenix in what police say was a traffic altercation early Thursday morning.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert
DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
DUI suspect arrested again; family of deceased victim frustrated
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
A Valley mom is frustrated that the man suspected of killing her son while driving was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to police.More >
ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford
ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.More >
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fake interpreter
Fake interpreter
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
VIDEO: Family looks for justice after DUI crash killed loved one
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
Family members of a victim in a DUI crash are looking for justice for their loved one.More >
VIDEO: Suspect apologizes after being confronted in Phoenix
VIDEO: Suspect apologizes after being confronted in Phoenix
A security camera was stolen from an apartment building in Phoenix only to be returned a couple of days later. But how this played out is strange. (December 6, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Crazy Jim's Restaurant in Phoenix broken into, items stolen
VIDEO: Crazy Jim's Restaurant in Phoenix broken into, items stolen
A Phoenix restaurant had its door broken in and burglarized on Wednesday.More >
A Phoenix restaurant had its door broken in and burglarized on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: One person killed in Loop 202 crash
VIDEO: One person killed in Loop 202 crash
One person was killed in a Loop 202 crash overnight.More >
One person was killed in a Loop 202 crash overnight.More >
Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County
Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County
Duluth police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Duluth police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >