Phoenix-area residents protest ahead of net neutrality vote

These protests come ahead of the Dec. 14 vote on the FCC's plan to repeal 2015 regulations put in place by the Obama administration designed to hold all internet services accountable for online content and apps to be treated equally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With net neutrality up for grabs, Phoenix-area residents plan on protesting at local Verizon stores across the Valley to share their concerns and save net neutrality.

The protests are apart of a national effort drawing thousands of people across the U.S. to Verizon stores and their local government officials to voice their opinion on the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) plan to eliminate net neutrality.

In Phoenix, activists plan to demonstrate at local Verizon stores, including one in Surprise, at Sen. John McCain's office and in front of Tempe Marketplace.

If the FCC is successful, internet service providers (ISPs) will have the ability to charge extra for certain websites like Twitter or Facebook while throttling speeds on other sites.

Several ISPs say they will not charge extra and will not throttle speeds but several customers are not convinced.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed the position by President Trump in January 2017, says he implemented the plan to repeal net neutrality because the current regulations limit ISPs from investing in their networks to provide better, faster internet.

Protesters have targeted demonstrations in front of Verizon stores particularly because of Pai's former position as an attorney for Verizon.

Websites including Facebook and Google have stood firm in their opposition to repealing net neutrality while ISPs like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon are in favor of the changes.

The nationwide protests come just a day after more than 150 celebrities signed a letter to Congress expressing their belief in the protection of a free and open internet.

