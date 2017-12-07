Peoria police arrest suspect in arson, drive-by shooting

Police believe this man started a fire at a pickup truck in the driveway and days later fired shots at this home. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Driver's license photo of Adam Coleman, 20, arrested in connection to a Peoria arson and drive-by shooting. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Driver's license photo of Adam Coleman, 20, arrested in connection to a Peoria arson and drive-by shooting. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Peoria police have arrested a suspect in connection to an arson and a drive-by shooting that occurred in late October. Peoria PD arrested 20-year-old Adam Coleman on aggravated assault and arson charges on Dec. 1.

[READ MORE: Police investigating arson and drive-by shooting at Peoria house]

Police say on Oct. 20, Coleman set fire to a truck parked in the driveway of a Peoria residence near 79th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Police say days later, Coleman fired three shots in a drive-by shooting at the house while the homeowner and his adult son were outside. No one was struck and no injuries were reported.

At the time of the shooting, Peoria officers were in the area and an officer attempted to stop the suspect who was riding a dirt bike but he fled into an area that patrol vehicles were unable to get to.

All of these actions were caught by surveillance cameras at a neighbor's house. Peoria police turned to the public for help in locating the suspect.

According to Ofc. Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police, Coleman was arrested by Peoria detectives at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 1 without incident.

Peoria PD asks anyone with additional information to contact them at 623-773-8311.

Coleman was booked on a list of charges that include arson, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing and burglary.

*UPDATE* Arson & Drive by Shooting Suspect In Custody

On 12/1/17 at approximately 11:45 AM, @PeoriaAzPS Detectives arrested, Adam Coleman a 20-year-old Peoria man in connection to several incidents....https://t.co/S6X7BkmLFj #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/axUfoWrSF9 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) December 2, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.