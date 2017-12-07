Mesa ice rink open daily thru Jan. 5 at Merry Main Street

Winter Wonderland Ice Rink is open daily through Jan. 5 at Merry Main Street in Mesa. (Source: Merry Main Street)

With "the lowest general admission price" in the Phoenix area, the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at Merry Main Street in Mesa is a hot-ticket event. Luckily, it will be open daily now through Jan 5.

The 5,000-square-foot ice rink, located at 20 E. Main Street, offers admission at $10 for one hour of skating, which includes skate rentals. You can purchase tickets at the rink or online at www.merrymainst.com.

[MAP: Merry Main Street, Mesa]

Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekday specials are also available now through Dec. 21, they include:

Mondays are "Family Night,", bring the family and skate for only $8 per person.

Tuesdays are "Two-fer Tuesdays," Two people can skate for the price of one at $10.

Wednesdays are "Ugly Sweater Wednesday," wear an ugly sweater and skate for only $8.

Thursdays are "Student Night," students skate for only $8 with a valid student I.D.

Merry Main Street is in its third-consecutive year and features a Mesa Christmas Market, Santa's Selfie Village, Jack Frost Food Truck Forest, Main Street Express trackless train. musical performances and more.

[RELATED: City of Mesa: Too warm for Merry Main Street ice rink tonight]

There is free parking throughout downtown Mesa and you can ride free on the light rail during Merry Main Street between Country Club Drive and Mesa Drive from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in December.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.