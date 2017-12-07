10 charities you can donate to this holiday season in the Phoenix area

The season of giving is upon us, and the Valley has a variety of charitable organizations lending a helping hand to those in need. But not every charity is need of just money. There are charities in the Phoenix area that accept food, clothing, toys and even blood donations for people in need.

Remember, it’s important to check with charitable organizations before making any donation as a precaution and to make sure it meets any possible criteria.

St. Mary’s Food Bank

2831 N. 31st Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Phone: 602-242-3663

Donation Info: www.firstfoodbank.org/give/

The Salvation Army - Phoenix Metro

2707 E. Van Buren Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Phone: 602-267-4100

Donation Info: www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/ways-to-give

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation

2929 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-933-4483

Donation Info: www.phoenixchildrens.org/ways-to-help/donate

United Blood Services

6220 E. Oak Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85252

Phone: 877-827-4376

Donation Info: www.bloodhero.com/

Arizona Community Foundation

2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite #405B

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-381-1400

Donation Info: www.azfoundation.org/Giving/GivingOptions.aspx

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix

501 E. Roanoke Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602-264-2654

Donation Info: https://www.rmhcphoenix.com/get-involved/donate/

Phoenix Rescue Mission

1468 N. 26th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Phone: 602-346-3347

Donation Info: https://phoenixrescuemission17697.thankyou4caring.org/donation-page

Central Arizona Shelter Services

230 S. 12th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: 602- 256-6945

Donation Info: www.cassaz.org/

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix

7221 E. Belleview Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Phone: 480-659-5227

Donation Info: www.familypromiseaz.org/donationform/

St. Vincent de Paul

420 W. Watkins Road

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-266-4673

Donation Info: www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate

