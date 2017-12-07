10 charities you can donate to this holiday season in the Phoenix area

10 charities you can donate to this holiday season in the Phoenix areaPosted: Updated:
The season of giving is upon us, and the Valley has a variety of charitable organizations lending a helping hand to those in need. But not every charity is need of just money. There are charities in the Phoenix area that accept food, clothing, toys and even blood donations for people in need.
Remember, it’s important to check with charitable organizations before making any donation as a precaution and to make sure it meets any possible criteria.
St. Mary’s Food Bank
2831 N. 31st Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-242-3663
Donation Info: www.firstfoodbank.org/give/
The Salvation Army - Phoenix Metro
2707 E. Van Buren Street
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Phone: 602-267-4100
Donation Info: www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/ways-to-give
Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation
2929 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602-933-4483
Donation Info: www.phoenixchildrens.org/ways-to-help/donate
United Blood Services
6220 E. Oak Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85252
Phone: 877-827-4376
Donation Info: www.bloodhero.com/
Arizona Community Foundation
2201 E. Camelback Road, Suite #405B
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Phone: 602-381-1400
Donation Info: www.azfoundation.org/Giving/GivingOptions.aspx
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix
501 E. Roanoke Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Phone: 602-264-2654
Donation Info: https://www.rmhcphoenix.com/get-involved/donate/
Phoenix Rescue Mission
1468 N. 26th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-346-3347
Donation Info: https://phoenixrescuemission17697.thankyou4caring.org/donation-page
Central Arizona Shelter Services
230 S. 12th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Phone: 602- 256-6945
Donation Info: www.cassaz.org/
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
7221 E. Belleview Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Phone: 480-659-5227
Donation Info: www.familypromiseaz.org/donationform/
St. Vincent de Paul
420 W. Watkins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Phone: 602-266-4673
Donation Info: www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate
