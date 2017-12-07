DPS: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 in Gilbert, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The fatal crash occurred near eastbound Loop 202 Santan freeway at Gilbert Road late Wednesday night.

DPS said one man, identified as 36-year-old Aaron J. Dehaan of Phoenix, was killed in the crash and two vehicles were involved.

Eastbound traffic was closed around 11 p.m. and reopened after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

That is all the information made available by DPS.

CLOSED: L-202 Santan EB is closed at Gilbert Road for a police incident. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/YwSmkD1v7I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 7, 2017

