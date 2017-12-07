Gun bill passes making conceal carry permits valid across state lines

The U.S. House has approved a bill that would make concealed carry permits valid across state lines. House Bill 38 passed with a vote largely along party lines, but critics on both sides of the issue would like to see some serious changes.

Valley author and publisher, Alan Korwin, has written a number of books on gun ownership. He says the bill moves to bridge the gap so an American’s Second Amendment rights continue even when they leave their home state.

“You can't have cruel and unusual punishment in one state and not in another,” says Korwin.

He says the bill adds protections for gun owners because concealed carry laws can differ greatly from one state to another.

“Simple possession of your private property can land you in jail for 10 years, that's not right,” says Korwin.

What the bill does not address, Korwin says, is gun accessories that are not legal in all states. He believes the bill’s language needs to be cleaned up to fully protect gun owners when they travel.

Gun control advocate groups believe the bill will allow dangerous people to bring their guns to our state.

“Now every community will have to put up with the most dangerous, violent and frankly unstable people having guns that our officers and our families and our kids can't see,” says Lawrence Robinson with Arizona Coalition for Common Sense, one of the groups launched by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords to reduce gun violence.

Robinson believes concealed carry laws should continue to be determined by individual states.

“Every [one of the] 50 states has a different reality,” says Robinson.

“Some states have more urban crime, some states have more rural hunting. When Washington wants to make one solution for every community it’s going to get it wrong."

Arizona does not require gun owners to obtain concealed carry permits. HB 38 would apparently honor an Arizonan’s right to conceal carry in other states. The bill now heads to the Senate where it may face changes.

