ADC: Inmate walked away from work crew in Safford

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an off-site work crew on Wednesday in Safford, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Authorities said Juan C. Nunley walked away from a supervised work crew near the ASPC-Safford sewage pond.

Nunley was last accounted for around 11 a.m.

Nunley is a minimum-custody inmate who was housed at ASPC-Safford. He returned to prison in 2014 after he was convicted in Pima County for theft and trafficking stolen property, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

The Arizona Department of Corrections has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find Nunley. Local authorities are also helping with the search.

Anyone with information about Nunley's whereabouts was asked to call 911.

