Phoenix restaurant burglarized, owner threatened

In the afternoon, a man claimed to have information about the burglary but just threatened the owner. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect made off with all the money the business made on Tuesday and then trashed the place. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are looking into if the suspect who broke into a restaurant also threatened the owner. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An owner of a restaurant in Phoenix is having to deal with damage from a burglary and threats.

Claudia Aguirre said someone broke into Crazy Jim's Restaurant, near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"He was in there about six minutes before I was notified by the alarm company," said Aguirre.

The suspect made off with all the money the business made on Tuesday and then trashed the place.

"He was in there ransacking but I think he was looking for more and didn't find everything he was looking for so, in the process, he tore up a lot of stuff and caused a lot of expensive damage, which we are repairing at the moment," said Aguirre.

Then in the afternoon, a man came into the restaurant and said he had possible information about the break-in.

When we asked him and I told him just to come out and tell me what he knew, he declined to tell me but he also tried to scare us by body movements and kind of indicating he was going to do something," said Aguirre.

She said when he was asked to leave, he got more aggressive.

"He proceeds to go to the back table and he pulls out a bat and starts to come at me with a bat. I don't know at this point, what he's going to do with the bat, but I have a pretty good idea what he was trying to do with the bat," said Aguirre.

She told him the police were called so he left.

"But it was very unnerving, super unnerving," said Aguirre.

She has filed a police report. Officers are looking into if the man who showed up with the bat is the man who burglarized the restaurant.

"We're not going to let this stop us. We've been here since 1985 and that's not going to chase us out," Aguirre said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.