Camera theft in Phoenix takes unusual turn

A security camera was stolen from an apartment building near Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road on Monday, and returned just a couple of days later by the thief himself.

After the camera was stolen, the property manager went through the security video and spots a clear shot of the suspect. AZFamily went to interview the property owner and take a look at that video when this story takes an unusual turn.

While in the middle of interviewing the property manager, Christen Testo, her boyfriend saw a guy passing by on a bike that looks similar to the thief. Well, he caught up with the thief and brought him to apologize to Testo.

"Never in a million years would I think that would happen, especially with you guys here," Testo said.

AZFamily caught the encounter on camera as the thief apologized and promised to return the stolen camera. He left the area and Testo called the cops and filled out a report about the encounter. They left and a short time later the suspect shows back up with camera in hand.

"I'm surprised he showed his face on our property at all to be honest," Testo said.

The suspect left before police arrived again. Testo hopes she never has to the see the suspect again.

