Border Patrol: 15 arrested near Yuma in possible smuggling bust

They also found two Nikon binoculars. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Agents found five Motorola 2-way radios, 10 Motorola batteries, one Motorola charger, eight cellphones and one auxiliary cellphone charger. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The first group of suspects were found with these devices. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrols believe they caught two groups of people that are involved in smuggling networks at the Arizona-Mexico border.

According to the Border Patrol, agents tracked and found six people from Mexico who were in the country illegally near the southern Arizona border on Tuesday. They arrested the group and once they did, agents said they found five Motorola two-way radios, 10 Motorola batteries, one Motorola charger, eight cellphones, one auxiliary cellphone charger and two Nikon binoculars.

While tracking a different group a short time later, agents found about 350 pounds of marijuana, which has an estimated value of $175,000.

They also found nine more people nearby.

All 15 people will be processed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.