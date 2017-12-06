Rental car found in Glendale canal

No one was found in the car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Investigators are trying to figure out how a rental car got into a canal in Glendale.

According to police, somebody found the car in the canal near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Wednesday night.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerials of car into canal in Glendale]

No one was inside the car when crews got there and it's unclear how the car ended up in the water, police said.

No firefighters were hurt during the search of the car.

An investigation is underway.

