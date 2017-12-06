Ethics charges dropped against state House minority leader

Rep. Ray Martinez was frustrated with Rios since she was planning to endorse another Democrat who was running against him. (Source: Facebook)

An ethics complaint has been dropped against a top Democrat in the state Legislature.

The head of the Ethics Committee, Eddie Farnsworth, sent a letter on Wednesday, saying the ethics complaint "is about a political dispute." He said the complaint didn't violate any rule or law so the matter was closed.

The complaint came from state Rep. Ray Martinez, D-Phoenix, who claimed House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios had an improper relationship with a former deputy sergeant-at-arms, whom he claims was later forced to resign. He also claimed she was involved with a lobbyist.

When the complaint first came out last month, Rios said most of what Martinez claimed was "campaign politics and has no relevance to the business of the House or state."

#Breaking: Calling it a "political dispute," ethics charges against Rep. Rebecca Rios have been dropped. pic.twitter.com/DLDEjhVmRe — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) December 7, 2017

