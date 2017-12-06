Former bodyguard describes protecting Trump before he was president

Mike Suski's professional boxing days may be over, but he'll always remember the adrenaline rush of getting in the ring.

"If you get knocked out you're a bum," said Suski. "If you win, you're the champion."

The former fighter, who's now a personal trainer in Mesa, was a two-time national champion with brawling skills that helped land him a job with Donald Trump back in the 1990's when Suski's uncle was head of Trump security.

"My uncle needed a thug that could drop bodies without a gun, and so he called me up and said get your butt down here, I've got you a job being a bodyguard for Donald Trump," said Suski.

A photo of Suski at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate hangs in his gym.

The former boxer protected Trump for about a year.

"We'd talk boxing all the time," said Suski. "He'd introduce me as his boxing bodyguard."

Suski said that seeing his former boss become president, brings back a lot of memories of his time with Trump.

"He was a germophobe," said Suski. "If you'd come up to him, I'd get in between you guys if you went to shake his hand. Nobody was allowed to touch him."

Parties were also a big deal at Mar-a-Lago.

Suski remembers Trump, during his single days, inviting lots of models and NFL cheerleaders to come hang out at the mansion.

"They'd be down at the pool sitting and he'd swim in the pool with the ladies," said Suski. "He'd always wear a t-shirt and never took it off. He'd swim with his t-shirt on."

But the big question is: Was Trump back then different from Trump now?

Suski said "yes."

"He never yelled," said Suski. "Never got mad at nobody. Very even tempered."

The former boxer said if given the chance, he'd work for Trump again.

"Oh, hell yeah, in a heartbeat," said Suski. "Loved it man. A great year of my life."

Trump's former bodyguard has also written a book called, "Small Town Boxer."

It talks about Suski's struggles in and out of the ring and shares stories about protecting Trump.

