Jury gets case of ex-Mesa police officer charged with murder

The case of a former Mesa police officer charged with murder in the shooting of a hotel guest nearly two years ago is in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments concluded Wednesday afternoon and jurors got updated instructions from the judge. They resume deliberations Thursday.

Philip "Mitch" Brailsford is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2016 shooting at a Mesa hotel.

He would face 10 to 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

The 27-year-old Brailsford has testified about his split-second decision to shoot the unarmed man after responding to a call that someone at the hotel was pointing a gun out of a window.

Brailsford served as a Mesa policeman for about two years before he was fired for violations of departmental policy, including unsatisfactory performance.

