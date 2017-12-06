Say cheese! Where to take photos with Santa this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of the year... to take photos with Santa.

This time-honored tradition provides parents with precious keepsakes every holiday season.

We scouted around the Valley for some great places to snap a photo of your kids with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Valley malls

Valley malls are great places to take photos with Santa. The lines may get long closer to Christmas, but you can bet Santa and his elves are pros and will make sure your Christmas memories are picture-perfect.

Every mall has its own location and hours, so call or visit the mall website before you go.

Here are some of the local malls that feature photos with Santa: (click on links for details and hours)

Westgate Entertainment District - Glendale

Come out to Westgate Entertainment District for photos with Santa! Share wishes, snap pictures & receive a free gift. Photo packages are available for purchase but are not required. All guests will receive one free downloadable photo.

http://www.westgateaz.com/santa/

Shops at Norterra - Phoenix

The Shops at Norterra are hosting Santa Saturdays. Every Saturday children can tell their wishes to Santa, get a picture with the red guy and engage in crafts. Santa will be stationed near Elevate Coffee Co. 11am-1pm at Elevate Coffee Co.

http://www.norterrashopping.com/events/santa-saturdays-3/

City Skate - Phoenix

Snag a selfie with the bearded guy at City Skate. He'll be there one more weekend, so don't miss a chance to hit the rink after your visit with Santa.

Sunday, December 17 | 1-6 PM

http://www.phxicerink.com/santa

Kierland Commons - Scottsdale

Santa will be available for photos and visits starting at his winter home, located in Center Plaza.

http://www.kierlandcommons.com/Events/Details/456015

McCormick Stillman Railroad Park - Scottsdale

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park might be the coolest place to bring the kids to see Santa. Experience a one-of-a-kind visit with Santa in a historic train car. Santa will be at the park opening weekend, Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 and then nightly Dec. 8 through Dec. 23. Also during the day Dec. 18 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

http://www.therailroadpark.com/?post_type=event&p=200

